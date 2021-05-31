Notorius B.I.G. Wasn’t The Real Target of 1997 Murder; Death Revisited and Alleged Killer Unveiled

Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in 1997, and the mystery surrounding his death has always intrigued several music fans.

However, fans may now finally get some answers for the questions everybody has been asking after a retired FBI agent spoke to the New York Post revealing crucial details about the death of Notorious B.I.G.

Notorious B.I.G. Alleged Real Killer Finally Exposed

Phil Carson, not his real name, worked on the case for two years.

In his interview, he hinted that Suge Knight, co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records, was involved in the case and the crime committed.

He even went on to claim that LAPD cops assisted in the murder of Notorious B.I.G.

According to the former FBI agent, Knight and a couple of corrupt LAPD officers planned the crime. However, the Nation of Islam converted Amir Muhammad, who pulled the trigger on the famous rapper, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, but sometimes uses Biggie Smalls.

Carson revealed that he was able to see classified documents about the murder, which only confirmed that Smalls was killed at the directive of Knight.

He told the Post, "All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He's the one who pulled the trigger. There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it (and) allowed him to pull the trigger."

However, he also disclosed that Notorious B.I.G. wasn't the real target, but instead, it was Bad Boy Entertainment head Sean "Puffy" Combs. Smalls was just in the next car the night of the murder.

When Carson shared the info with Combs, the record label executive was reported "pretty freaked out" to discover that he was the intended hit.

It's unclear what led to Smalls' death, but there has been a theory going on that Combs ordered to kill Tupac, one of the most prominent artists of Knight's Death Row Records, in Sept. 1996.

Notorious B.I.G. Death: "The Biggest Miscarriage of Justice"

Per Carson, Biggie Smalls' death was the "biggest miscarriage of justice in my 20-year career at the FBI."

He added that officials ignored him even after turning on some red flags to get some answers and finally close the case.

In 2003, he filed an FBI report that said Amir Muhammad is the godparent of LAPD officer David Mack's two kids.

"Mack is a registered owner of a 1995 Black SS Impala with chrome wheels, the exact description given as being driven by Wallace's shooter."

Later on, Muhammad and Mack were cleared of the charges. Mack even went on to deny any involvementin Notorious B.I.G.'s death.

READ ALSO: Simon Cowell Plans Next 'Bigger and Better' Talent Show on Netflix Following Bike Accident [DETAILS]

Biggie Smalls' Death Revisited

On Mar. 9, 1997, Biggie Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, following an after-party for the 1997 Soul Train Awards.

He was shot four times while travelling in the passenger seat of a vehicle with his posse, while Sean Combs travelled in another car with his three bodyguards.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez's Ex Mark Anthony 'Trusts' Her to Make Right Decisions Amid Ben Affleck Reunion

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles