Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Mark Anthony ‘Trusts’ Her to Make Right Decisions Amid Ben Affleck Reunion

Jennifer Lopez was spotted cozying up to Ben Affleck in Miami, and now, she was spotted having coffee with another ex.

JLo and ex-husband Marc Anthony chatted at the W Hotel in Miami Beach. Perhaps they talked about her rekindled romance with the "Batman v Superman" actor.

But one this is for sure - that Marc Anthony fully trusts her.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, "Marc trusts Jennifer that she is making the right decisions in her relationship."

The source explained how the former husband of JLo just wants her to know what are the top priorities, including being a mom to their 12-year-old twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David.

"Because when it comes to their kids and their kids' well-being, that is something that Jen doesn't play around with."

They continued, "So if she is dating Ben or anyone for that matter, Marc is currently okay with it all because he knows she isn't going to bring anyone in their kids' lives that is going to mess up any dynamic."

The "Maid in Manhattan" actress also knows that her musician ex has her back.

Despite getting married in 2004 and then splitting in 2011, the pair reportedly remained close for the sake of their kids.

Thankfully, Jennifer Lopez's rumored rekindled romance with Ben Affleck is reportedly not an issue for the 52-year-old star.

"All he wants is for her to be happy. If Ben makes her happy, then he's all for it."

The source also added how Marc has been there for the "Hustlers" star since her split from Alex Rodriguez and is reportedly going to continue no matter who she'll date.

Meanwhile, another source told People magazine that the former husband-and-wife "have a great relationship."

Marc and the kids reportedly visited her while still working on her movie in the Dominican Republic a few weeks ago, which was said to be "very comforting for Jennifer" after her breakup from A-Rod.

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Custody Battle FAR From Over: Actress Seeking Further Legal Action [DETAILS]

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck in Miami

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?



Ben Affleck and JLo were spotted together today in Miami.



Bennifer is back!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oWi5xxFR63 — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile in Miami, when JLo and Ben Affleck were spotted at the gym, several people reportedly spotted them "Holding hands, hugging and kissing."

"They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," another source told the outlet.

They also said how "They are very much into each other and being together."

How is Alex Rodriguez Amid Split from Jennifer Lopez?

Madison LeCroy previously revealed that Alex Rodriguez reportedly reached out to her after his split from JLo but ignored him.

The reality star also claimed that she had been in contact with the former MBL player months before his split from the singer-actress.

It also seemed like she was one of the reasons why JLo had "trust issues" with her former beau.

But now, A-Rod's team issued a firm denial about Madison's claims, saying, "I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family."

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Exposed For Alleged Bullying Behavior, Beauty Mogul Responds To Claims [VIDEO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles