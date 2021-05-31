Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta decided to move forward separately by ending their nearly three decades of marriage.

Over the weekend, Underwood shocked his followers with an announcement about his and DaCosta's split. The decision put an end to their 27 years of marriage.

Through a joint statement (via People), the exes stated that they will continue to put their kids' best interests despite their breakup. The now ex-couple share three children together: Paris (24), Brielle (22), and Blake (19).

After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," they began the statement.

Meanwhile, Underwood and DaCosta claimed that their proudest achievements as a couple were their three children. Because of this, they pledged to continue being parents to them although they will be doing it separately.

In addition, they announced that their respect toward each other will remain intact as they move forward with their lives.

"We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change," they went on.

The statement clearly says that the decision was mutual and no other person was involved in their relationship. However, there was a point when Underwood seemingly revealed one problem between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Blair Underwood Reflects on Relationship With DaCosta

In 2008, the 56-year-old actor sat for an interview with oprah.com and highly spoke about his relationship with DaCosta. At the same time, he also recalled how it felt to watch his father supported his mother as they all grew up.

According to the "L.A Law" actor, he always wanted to be his protector and solved all her problems. He reportedly wanted to do it, as well, since he thought she expected him to do so.

However, as days went by, he realized that he did not have to fix all her problems. Instead, his wife needed him to be by her side and listen to her.

"I was relieved as well; she didn't expect me to always have an answer for her," he said. "She wasn't coming to me for a repair. She just needed a shoulder to cry on."

