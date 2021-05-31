Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently announced her withdrawal from the French Open to the shock of her fans. She also revealed her mental health struggles.

The 23-year-old athlete recently took to Twitter to make a big announcement that shocked tennis fans from all over the world. "I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players, and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris." Osaka wrote. (check out the full statement below)

Naomi had explained that she never wanted to be a distraction to other players of the tournament. The World's No. 2 also became candid about the mental health issues that she's been struggling with for years.

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018, and I had a really hard time coping with that." she wrote. She also mentioned that she is an introvert and wearing headphones publicly helps her deal with social anxiety.

Naomi Osaka Apologized to Press

The athlete also took the time to apologize to the tennis press, especially to the " cool " journalists she had met publicly. She further explained that she gets "huge waves" of anxiety that make her nervous and stressed to answer the questions thrown at her.

READ NOW: Notorious B.I.G. Wasn't The Real Target of 1997 Murder; Death Revisited and Alleged Killer Unveiled

Osaka explained the infamous media snub that happened a few days ago. She revealed that her vulnerability and anxiety made her skip the press conference to "exercise self-care."

The athlete then concluded her statement by announcing her break from tennis. She also plans to work with the Tour to discuss the betterment of the players, press, and fans.

French Open Officials React

A statement from Fédération Française de Tennis President Gilles Moretton was released through Roland-Garros website saying that they are "sorry and sad" for Osaka. They also wished her the "quickest possible recovery" and they look forward to see her next year.

The FFT president added that they're committed to the well-being of all athletes and they continue to improve their players' experience with the media.

Osaka's withdrawal came after her media snub a few days ago which made tennis officials fine her with $15,000.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle, 3 Other Celebrities Who Find Scientology's 'Silent Birth' Making Sense

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles