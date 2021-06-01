Henry Laun, "Wahlburgers" star, has died after suffering from a medical emergency weeks ago. He was 54.

Multiple news outlets reported that Laun was found unconscious inside his vehicle at a gas station. He was reportedly in the middle of a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod when a passerby noticed him inside his car.

Sources confirmed that Laun eventually lost the life-and-death battle and ultimately passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Massachusetts.

While it seems like he committed suicide inside his vehicle, Laun actually faced serious medical conditions in the past weeks.

The star recently recovered well after fighting for his life inside a hospital's intensive care unit. For what it's worth, Walberg's friend was rushed to a medical facility after being unresponsive.

He then received life support before he miraculously woke up. After his discharge, he became well and more alert, assuring everyone that he was already in good condition.

However, the Tuesday incident happened, and it reportedly worsened his pre-existing health conditions.

RIP, Henry Laun

Before he rose to fame as part of "Wahlburgers," he and Wahlberg already met and became friends in Boston. Laun was also featured on the HBO series "Entourage" where Wahlberg talked about his friends from his childhood.

The late TV star was part of the "old neighborhood" where the Wahlberg family lives.

His attorney and friends will reportedly launch a GoFundMe page this week to help his survivors with the funeral costs.

Fans and viewers immediately sent wishes to Laun and Wahlberg's families upon learning the death news.

One fan said, "HI Mark, I just read the sad news about Henry "Nacho" Laun. I'm very sorry for you and your family's loss. I didn't know Henry of course, but he was truly enjoyable to watch on your show. He will truly be missed. R.I.P. Henry Laun."

READ ALSO: 'Tarzan' Actor Joe Lara with Wife Gwen Dead on Plane Crash: Horrifying Details, Other Victims Revealed

Another one wrote, "Nacho will be missed. He had a heart of gold. I loved watching him interact with everyone, especially Alma. I hope he is with Alma now."

Losing Laun this time surely left the Wahlberg family heartbroken as they recently lost their mother, Alma.

In April, the matriarch succumbed at the age of 78 after facing deteriorating health. Donnie Wahlberg usually managed his mother's social media accounts where he always hinted about progress memory loss problems.

Alma might have suffered from a disease like Alzheimer's or dementia. The worst part of these illnesses is the fact that they prevent the patients from communicating and responding during the last stages.

READ MORE: Tulsa Race Massacre Anniversary: New Limited Series to Revisit Terrifying History

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles