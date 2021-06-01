DaBaby Involved In Miami Shooting Incident? Rapper Questioned By Cops

Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has been realeased by authorities after being questioned in a shooting incident earlier today.

According to Local 10 News, the rapper is not directly involved in the shooting that took place in Miami, Florida. Two people on South Beach was arrested and now in police custody.

The rapper's attorney, Drew Findling, also spoke to TMZ to explain that there were no charges filed against the rapper "Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him." his representative said.

In early reports, multiple calls were received by 911 to report that they have heard gunshots. Two people had been shot in the incident when police arrived. Both victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

The incident allegedly happened late Monday Evening around the area of Ocean Drive and First Street in Miami.

According to Miami Beach Police Department's spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez, as reported by Local 10 News, there have been several people detained for them to be questioned about the horrific incident. Among those people is DaBaby.

A source told Page Six that the rapper and his team which was about 10 to 12 people, were detained by police.

DaBaby's past offenses

This is not the first time the rapper has been questioned by authorities. Earlier this year, DaBaby was shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with his friends, someone called the police because they were allegedy carrying firearms.

The police found one handgun in the rapper's car and he was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm.

In a different report, in 2018 DaBaby was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in North Carolina. He was then found guilty of "carrying a concealed gun" the following year. The judge of his case only sentenced him to one year of probation after it was determined that the rapper only defended himself in the incident.

Who is DaBaby?

DaBaby is a 29-year-old rapper with chart-topping hits like "Rockstar", "Masterpiece", and "Levitating" with British pop star Dua Lipa. He is also became the most-streamed rapper on Spotify.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy last year and recently. He also won numerous awards from BET, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

