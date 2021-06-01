Ariana Grande Talks About Getting Pregnant, Two Weeks After Secret Marriage

Just after the secret wedding Ariana Grande had with her new husband Dalton Gomez on May 15 in Santa Barbara, there has already been a talk about when they plan to have a baby.

According to Hollywood Life, the "34+35" singer Ariana Grande is going to take things slow when in talks about creating a family with her new husband Dalton Gomez.

The singer and the luxury real estate agent promised to be each other's only man and wife in an ultra-private ceremony, after going public for a year with their romance. But, when it comes to having kids they're not planning to move nearly as fast.

Ariana Grande Spills Not In A Rush To Get Pregnant After Surprise Wedding

A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively, "Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years." It was also reported that the singer is very eager to continue her music career soon, do more acting, and also gearing up as a part of "The Voice."

Having dreams to become a mother is considered "something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line," yet, more work is still on the way that she wants to still pursue professionally.

The same source said, as of now, she wants to enjoy being married to her one and only, celebrating married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. It is still up to the singer on how they will rush into other things like having a baby that often happens after getting married.

Ariana Grande's Wedding Announcement Receives Huge Social Media Revelations While In Pandemic

The Florida native surprised fans with her bond with her new husband, after the public announcement of their engagement in December 2020. This intimate affair took place at her Montecito, California on May 15 in front of just 20 of their immediate family members. But it took 11 days until Ariana posted photos of her amazing Vera Wang dress.

Released by Forbes, Grande created a massive social media frenzy, considering her wild popularity around the Globe, buzzing around and topping off other most popular couples' weddings. On Instagram, the couple boasted the most popular posts of the week on both Instagram and Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, which earned 65 million likes and still counting on wedding-related images across both platforms after

