Dalton Gomez Net Worth 2021 vs Ariana Grande: He's a Lot Richer Than You Think!

After dating for just over a year, Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony.

The couple married over the weekend, according to TMZ, who first announced that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married in front of 20 guests at her home in Montecito.

The intimate ceremony seems appropriate for the pair, who have kept their relationship private both before and after publicly announcing their relationship in May 2020.

Dalton Gomez Net Worth: How Does Ariana Grande's Husband make money?

He's got some cash on him! Dalton Gomez is worth a lot more than you would think. The singer's husband is said to have a net worth of $20 million - so how did he get so rich? Here's what we've learned so far.

The 27-year-old works for the Aaron Kirman Group in Beverly Hills as a luxury real estate agent. He is a "five-year veteran of the luxury real estate industry," according to his profile on the realtor's website.

His most recent listing has an asking price of $8.995 million, with previous listings selling for anywhere between $1.9 million and $12.5 million.

Based on the previous homes on his roster, Dalton will earn anywhere from $38,000 to $250,000 in commission per listing if the buyer's agent earns 2% on each property he lists. He'd also have a base salary to factor in each year.

Ariana Grande Net Worth 2021

Broadway was where Ariana Grande started her career in the entertainment industry. But it was her appearance as Cat Valentine on Nick's Victorious that made her a teen idol. Her character was so popular with kids and teenagers that a spinoff series called Sam & Cat was created. Ariana Grande was quickly signed by Republic Records after her singing talent was demonstrated during her time on Broadway.

Ariana Grande's net worth is estimated to be $180 million in 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Grande's enormous net worth is largely due to her enormous success in the music industry. She has also worked as an actress.

