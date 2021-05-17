New audio of what seems to be Ariana Grande's vows on her wedding day to boyfriend Dalton Gomez has leaked on Twitter.

Twitter user @peenofreek claimed on the social media platform that a news outlet was able to obtain leaked audio of the "Position" singer's wedding to her real estate agent beau.

In the 42-second audio, the pop star could be heard saying, "No, no, I do. I really do. It's crazy to say something like that in front of so many people."

"I feel like I've been practicing in front of the mirror for so long, you know."

"But you know, I do love you and we're so thankful and grateful that you guys came out."

"So I wanted to dedicate this one to the love of my life, Dalton."

Then the 27-year-old started singing a line from Michael Bublé's "L.O.V.E," "L is for the way you look at me."

In the replies section of the tweet, fans were going crazy.

"I can't handle this," @knowleskravitz said.

"I can't cope with everything I feel right now," @LadyMarmalard said.

🚨 BREAKING: TMZ has obtained leaked audio from Ariana Grande’s wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LdHHE0wLqy — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) May 17, 2021

However, bad news for all the fans - though Ariana Grande did marry Dalton Gomez today, the audio posted and going viral on Twitter is fake.

It may seem like the audio was the "Thank U, Next" singer saying her vows, it was actually Twitter user @peeanofreek, also known as Elizabeth, who imitated the Grammy-winning singer's voice.

Some of the replies on the audio were baffled by how it really sounded like Ariana Grande.

Twitter user @sheeshgwws urged, "Please start singing some of 'positions' because we starving for a live performance."

Another exclaimed, "The way you could record a fake track and cause so much chaos." @haribopeep tweeted, "Some of your best work, I fear."

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez

Today, Ariana Grande has finally tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony.

According to reports, only less than 20 people attended the ceremony over the weekend.

The low-key couple first went public with their romance with the release of Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U" in her collaboration with Justin Bieber.

In the video, the singer was seen dancing with her beau.

Ariana Grande announced her engagement to her boyfriend back in December.

Her nuptials to her non-celebrity fiancé comes two years after her engagement to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

