"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi will be featured in a new ABC-produced Hulu documentary that will expose their embezzlement allegations.

"The Housewife and the Hustler" is a real-life drama that will feature legal experts, Erika's "Real Housewives" co-stars such as Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey, as well as the victims, to discuss about the scandals that the former couple are facing.

According to ABC's press release, It aims to follow the story of the former couple's fraud case, as well as "the trail of documents and money to find out who was involved, how much they knew and who will pay for the alleged crimes"

The documentary is also expected to release voice messages, court documents, as well as a deposition tape of the 81-year-old former millionaire that admits that his millions of dollars are now all gone.

Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi Allegedly Embezzles Money to Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Just late last year, the former couple was sued for allegedly using their divorce to embezzle millions of dollars.

Erika and Tom were sued by Edelson PC, a lawfirm that represents some of the families who lost their family members to the Jakarta plane crash.

According to legal documents obtained by People, Girardi had allegedly embezzled the money that was meant for the family members of Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash. It is said that the money is allegedly used in order for him and Erika to maintain their lavish Beverly Hills lifestyle.

Girardi's law firm, which is Girardi & Keese, is also a part of the lawsuit, and it is believe that his firm and himself "are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds."

In another report published by Reality Blurb, Erika was served two in-person subpoenas but she failed to appear in court, that means the judge has the power to charge or even give her an arrest warrant.

This is about another case that her estranged husband is handling, Tom represented a man who suffered burns during a gas explosion accident in San Bruno, California.

The victim has won the case and is expected to get $11 million but Girardi only gave his family $1 million.

Erika failed to attend the court hearings because apparently she was "out of town". She also listed her mansion the same day of her court date.

When will it be released and where to watch?

"The Housewife and The Hustler" will be available for streaming on June 14, exclusively on Hulu. The documentary was produced by ABC News and its executive producer is Steven Baker.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi has not yet commented on the new documentary but Erika remains active on Instagram.

