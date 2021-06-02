'Big Brother' Winner Mike 'Boogie' Malin Sentenced to 2 Years For Stalking Co-Star Dr. Will Kirby: Court Details Here!

Mike Malin, popularly known as Mike Boogie of the hit reality competition series "Big Brother," was found guilty of felony stalking after being arrested and charged in August of 2019.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the restauranteur first pleaded not guilty in his 2019 arrest for stalking "Big Brother" contestant Dr. Will Kirby.

Boogie then withdrew his first plea and changed it to "no contest"- a plea wherein the defendant accepts conviction but does not admit that he's guilty.

In April, the judge sentenced Boogie to two-year probation, and he is now required to spend three days in a Los Angeles County jail. He will also pay $70 and is expected to serve at least 30 days in a residential treatment program.

Mike will also pay an unknown amount of restitution to Dr. Kirby, which will be determined in a future hearing.

Besides the fee mentioned above, Malin will also pay $300 restitution to the court, which will be "effective upon the revocation of probation" and will be under the supervision of his probation officer.

The reality TV star will be required to complete 160 hours of community service.

The court also instructed malin that he shall not own or purchase any firearms or ammunition and is ordered to surrender any gun that he owns at the moment.

Restraining order against Boogie

In September of 2019, Dr. Kirby was granted a restraining order against Boogie, which was later extended to 10 years, meaning Malin is not allowed to come near him and his family members and any LaserAway clinics Kirby owns.

Besides stalking Dr. Kirby, Malin was also arrested last year in Las Vegas for driving under the influence, as reported by Us Weekly. According to the arrest report, Boogie was swerving his car that almost hit another vehicle.

Authorities administered a sobriety test which Malin failed to pass. He was later charged with possession of drugs without prescription. It was also found that there was an open alcohol container in his vehicle.

Mike Boogie and Dr. Kirby on Big Brother

Mike "Boogie" Malin first appeared on the second season of "Big Brother" but was evicted on the fourth week. He was later brought back on the seventh season, where he won.

After his appearance on the show, Malin conquered the food industry as he owns several restaurants and bars.

Dr. Will Kirby also appeared in the second season of the show, where he won. He was also brought back on season 7 to compete alongside Malin.

Kirby is a dermatologist and is known for his clinics named "LaserAway".

Malin and Kirby are known for their friendship on the show.

