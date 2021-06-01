Is Kelly Osbourne Lying About Drug Addiction At The Age of 13? Here's Why Fans Think So

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her drug addiction that began at the age of 13.

The TV personality sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris at the popular web talk show "Red Table Talk."

Osbourne stated that her addiction began after undergoing tonsil surgery at the age of 13, where she was prescribed Vicodin saying it was all she needed.

The 36-year-old star said that the opiate-based drug "gave her a hug" because of the insecurities that she's been facing at that time.

"All of a sudden, every single voice was silenced, and it felt like life gave me a hug." she stated on the interview (Watch a clip from the show below).

After that incident, Osbourne said she went from having Vicodin to Percocet, then eventually trying heroin because "it was cheaper."

Fans React Violently to Kelly Osbourne's Statements

The whole episode has not been released yet, but many fans are quick to comment their opinions about the TV personality, stating that she's lying and there is more behind the story.

Fans think that her drug addiction was influenced by her father, Ozzy Osbourne, and her parents could've said no when the doctors prescribed her the drug.

A Facebook user commented, "You're an Osbourne you didn't pick a certain drug because it was cheaper just bye I'm done with red table for letting her come lie" the user added."

"I'm sure with every fiber in their beings they wanted to spare her the experience of addiction." another user commented.

Another fan stated that other people are more deserving of sharing their stories. "Next time, let a reformed bro or sister tell their story. These people always in the limelight getting that break, time to help others," the fan wrote.

READ NOW: Ariana Grande Pregnancy Plans Revealed, Two Weeks After Secret Marriage

Ozzy Osbourne's drug addiction

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly's father, was also a drug addict in the past. In an article published by Variety, Ozzy revealed that his battle with drugs and alcohol happened in the 70s.

He's been in-and-out of rehabilitation centers and has been sober for about seven years.

Kelly Osbourne's relapse

However, despite Kelly's father being clean with drugs and alcohol, the TV personality revealed that she relapsed earlier this year.

In another teaser clip from her "Red Table Talk" interview, she mentioned that she relapsed after four years of being sober after she saw a couple drinking champagne. She said that she tried a glass of alcohol that day because "she can do that too."

A

Kelly Osbourne's full "Red Table Talk" interview will air this Wednesday.

READ ALSO: DaBaby Involved In Miami Shooting Incident? Rapper Questioned By Cops

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles