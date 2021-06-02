Pop singer Demi Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns after they came out as non-binary, is facing another controversy after they were seen holding a microphone that has a soda brand logo which says "zero sugar"

The "Tell Me You Love Me" hitmaker attended and performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards a few days ago and accidentaly promoted diet culture, this came after they blasted a yougurt shop on Instagram last month.

Days after their photos at the event circulated online, social media users are quick to judge the singer's "hypocrisy".

Fans insisted that Lovato is okay with promoting diet culture as long as they're "getting paid for it".

"just remember diet culture is ok if they pay you money." one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user even called the pop star an "unhinged adult woman" (check out the Tweet below)

yes, yes I do and thousands of others with eating disorders where pissed at her for how she attacked a froyo shop. she sure is ok with attacking diet culture unless the diet culture lines her pockets. stop trying to defend an unhinged adult woman. pic.twitter.com/ukwOerkWAA — Blobfish GOT a job (@blob199222) June 2, 2021

Many users also slammed Lovato for shaming the yougurt shop, they pointed out that putting "sugar-free" items is not promoting diet culture but rather a better option for people with diabetes and other health conditions.

"it was extremely unprofessional of her to put a small business on blast for DARING to cater to people with celiac's and diabetes, taking their sugar free options out of context to label them as "diet culture vultures." a user wrote.

The frozen yogurt shop drama

In April this year, the "Give Your Heart A Break" hitmaker came under fire after they blasted a frozen yogurt shop in LA called "The Bigg Chill" for selling sugar-free options.

Lovato stated that the items are "triggrering and awful" for them as they are still recovering from an eating disorder.

The singer took to Instagram stories to call out the shop "Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter," they wrote.

The Bigg Chill later on defended their shop by posting on Instagram stories saying that their place are carrying items for people with diabetes, celiac disease, and those who are living a vegan lifestyle.

Following this, Lovato had posted a screenshot of their conversation with the shop. The Bigg Chill wrote "We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.".

Lovato has been candid about their recovery from eating disorder as they suffered bulimia in the past.

The pop star has not addressed the situation in the awards show as well as to the recent comments they received.

