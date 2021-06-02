Hailey Rhode Bieber is speaking out about the judgemental comments she's been receiving from "other Christians" regarding her faith.

Recently, Hailey sat down with "Insecure" star Yvonne Orji to discuss their Christianity, sex, and things that revolve around faith.

The interview video was uploaded to Hailey's YouTube channel that has over a million subscribers.

The model stated that she had met a lot of Christians in the past that are "judgemental" which makes her feel like a bad person. (watch the full video below)

"I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life," the model stated

Bieber had also opened up on how she feels about certain photos of herself that she posts online because it makes her question herself "People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?" she added.

Hailey Bieber accused of being a "fake Christian"

In a report posted by Cheat Sheet, Hailey was called out by Christians on social media for celebrating halloween. It all started when the model posted a question on Instagram asking her followers what costume should she wear for the holiday.

As obtained by the publication mentioned above, one user commented "Aren't u a Christian?" which Hailey briefly responds "Yes. I still dress up for Halloween."

Another user called out Hailey by commenting "FAKE CHRISTIAN,"

The model has already responded to the accusation in a now-expired Instagram story obtained by BuzzFeed. In the photo, the model stated "I'm a Christian... It means I redefine everything in culture."

"Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of Saints." Hailey added.

Bieber didn't confirmed in the recent video if the "judgemental comments" are from her past controversy.

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber's relationship as Christians

In the video, the model also tackled how her faith is the biggest common denominator between her and her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey mentioned that if they didn't have "faith", they won't even be together.

The couple was seen attending Hillsong Church in New York City in the past. Pastor Carl Lentz, the church's organizer, is Justin's good friend and spiritual advisor.

Late last year, Hailey and Justin reportedly unfollowed the church leader on Instagram after its controversies but it wasn't addressed publicly.

