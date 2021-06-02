A short highlight clip from the June 3 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" garner attention as the mother and daughter duo had a heart-to-heart talk on the sofa.

According to Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner brings up Kourtney's ex- Scott Disick, who is also the father of her three children. Kourt's mom shared that Scott would "love" to get back together with her daughter. The 42-year-old media personality responded by calling Disick "a talker."

Jenner found a cute throwback photo of the two posing as if it was prom night- clearly in love, "There's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful. And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children,"

"Wouldn't that be a dream?" Kourt responded airily as her mom continues to say that because Scott has been with the Kardashian-Jenner family for a long time now, he has become part of the family and "fits well" with them.

The scene is followed by Kourtney's confessional, where she admitted that she was feeling frustrated from constantly hearing her family members tell her to get back together with her ex.

"My whole family, for a couple of years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together. It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I don't care to have it just be such a conversation all the time, so I just kind of brush it off in a nice way," the entertainer shares.

The episode was filmed and edited before the two found their current partners. Disick has moved on from the relationship as well and is now romantically involved with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

Kourtney Buys A New House, Memorial Day Celebration with Boyfriend Travis Barker and Kids

Meanwhile outside the show, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" socialite made a recent purchase that was fitting for the summer season!



Kourtney Kardashian bought a new property in Palm Springs, California, according to US Weekly.

The celebrity model purchased the house before the Memorial Day weekend. She posted a few clips of the new home on her IG stories.

Kourt also posted a few pictures on her Instagram with the caption "Happy weekend," it was happy indeed as the star spent it with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, and her three children- Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Attends Mysterious Billionaire Jamie Reuben's Birthday Bash in A Sultry Skimpy Skirt

Kourtney Kardashian Happier With Blink 182 Drummer Beau Travis Barker

The couple's romance began earlier this year, in February-the month for lovers, the two were spotted and recorded by paparazzi having dinner together in Los Angeles.

Based on this article by Elle, the two have been flaunting their relationship on social media as Kourtney frequently posts pictures of them.

One of these pictures includes the time the reality TV star tattooed the Blink-182 drummer called her "Woman of many talents" in the comment section.

Barker also sent the mother-of-three three massive floral arrangements on Mother's Day. The two also go on frequent getaways together.

READ MORE: Travis Barker: Plane Crash That Killed His 3 Friends Did At Least One Good Thing to Him

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles