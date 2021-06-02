Prince Charles Thinks Meghan Markle Is 'Tough and Unbending,' Provides Duchess a Very Apt Nickname

Before all of the royal drama, Prince Charles and her son Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle have a pretty good relationship.

The future king allegedly thinks highly of the former Hollywood actress, even gracing her with a cool new nickname that many royal commentators consider a "pretty neat compliment."

According to Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon of "The List," Meghan Markle's witty moniker was given to her because of her "resilient nature."

She discussed how the Duchess of Sussex didn't have an easy time joining the British royal family.

"Not only has the press hounded her relentless, but she has also said that she felt less than at home in the royal family."

The commentator further said that the royal family disapproved of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior royals, despite them doing so was for an escape in an environment that was "clearly not good for their mental health."

What Was Prince Charles' Nickname for Meghan Markle?

Dixon revealed that the secret nickname Prince Charles gave for Meghan Markle was "Tungsten."

In an interview, Royal correspondent Russell Myers revealed that the nickname was given to her after the metal because she is "tough and unbending."

"Tungsten is the strongest naturally occurring metal on the planet."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex's relationship were good even though he and Prince Harry had a lot of tension in theirs.

In numerous engagements, the in-laws were always seen chatting and laughing together.

One notable moment between them was when Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle during her wedding.

According to royal editor Emily Andrews, that gesture was considered to be a very significant royal moment.

She explained that it was the future king's way of "welcoming Meghan" into the British royal family.

Prince Charles Might Reunite With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Soon

Not only was it helpful for Meghan, but it was also said to be a "touching moment between" Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles may soon be able to call Meghan Markle her unique nickname when their son and daughter possibly appear on Buckingham Palace balcony next year for an extraordinary occasion.

The Sussex kids could be with the royal family on June 2, 2022, when they celebrate Trooping the Colour, the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

The event is usually attended not just by working royals but also extended members of the royal family who are not serving the crown.



