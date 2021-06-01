Police Arrives Near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA Mansion After Disturbing Discovery [REPORT]

A gruesome and disturbing discovery was made near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion.

According to The Sun, human remains have been found near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Los Angeles.

Landscapers in the area were doing their work when they immediately found human bones on an estate on Riven Rock Road in Montecito.

It's unclear who owns the estate the workers were working on, but as soon as the landscapers saw the bones, they immediately called the police to investigate the shocking discovery.

A source revealed, "Work stopped right away on the property, and the cops were called in. it's quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's LA Mansion Near Some Scary Remains

The remains are reportedly incomplete per the outlet, buried in soil between two and three feet deep. It could also belong to a Native American who used to live in the area centuries ago.

However, the exact age of the skeleton would have to be studied by a forensic anthropologist.

Authorities confirmed that the discovery is not, in any way, connected to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple moved into their mansion in June 2020 after stepping back as senior royal family members and permanently moving to the US with their 2-year-old son, Archie.

This isn't the first time there has been news surrounding in or near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Los Angeles home.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Home's Eerie Past Discussed

Last year, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into a Riven Rock estate in Montecito, their home's mysterious past was immediately unveiled.

According to a previous report by the Daily Mail, the Sussex's new home is once the home of a schizophrenic man named Stanley McCormick, the subject of the 1998 novel "Riven Rock" written by T.C. Boyle.

This is reportedly the place where McCormick was confined for over 40 years.

He reportedly developed several mental illnesses and was locked in his home while medical professionals attempted to cure him.

His family, who is reportedly wealthy, hired a private scientist that also allowed them to set up a lab inside of the Montecito mansion in an attempt to heal their son.

Since the experts' actions didn't work, McCormick's wife, Katherine, took matters into her own hands and started to transform the property into a healing sanctuary.

It included tropical imported plants from Asia and even a beautiful six-acre lemon orchard.

There's also a nine-hole golf course and a theatre for live performances, so McCormick wouldn't have to leave the house to watch entertainment.

By 1947, McCormick died from pneumonia, and his wife passed away in 1967.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the subsequent owners after McCormick, but they purchased their Los Angeles home for about $14.7 million.

