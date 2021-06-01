Prince Harry Initially Reluctant To Join Military But Might Go 'Off The Rails' If Not, Says Biographer

When Prince Harry was stripped of his military titles, sources close to him revealed to several news outlets that he was devastated.

His military titles were very important to him.

Some of the Duke of Sussex's military titles included Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, Honorary Air Commandant, and; Captain General Royal Marines.

However, there was a time when the dad-of-one didn't even want to be part of the British military.

Prince Harry Once Reluctant to be Part of Military

According to royal biographer Angela Levin who wrote "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," Prince Harry was expected to be deployed to Iraq in 2007. However, when news broke of his deployment, the opposition announced their intention to target the royal.

His deployment was later canceled because of fears of his safety.

Per the biographer, he considered quitting after years of training in a "threat rather than a promise" statement.

Prince Harry reportedly said, "Well, if I'm going to cause this much chaos to people, then maybe I should just, well, bow out and not just for my own sake, for everyone else's sake."

However, should Prince William's younger brother not push through with his military duties, he couldn't go off the rails "in a major way," according to Levin.

Prince Harry's bad boy antics were always front-page news throughout his "party prince" years.

He's known to be a rebel, especially in his younger years, partying in his late teens and even experimenting with alcohol and drugs.

Though many thought it was just a phase for the little prince, there was something darker behind his "party prince" reputation.

How Prince Harry Coped With Princess Diana's Death

In a recent appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry opened up about going to therapy and given details about his mental health.

However, the Duke of Sussex went out in his Apple TV documentary series "The Me You Can't See."

Speaking to co-producer Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle's husband revealed the internal struggles he endured following his mom Princess Diana's death.

He detailed that ages 28 to 32 were the most extreme and most harrowing journey of his mental health, where he experienced panic attacks and severe anxiety.

And to cope with his mother's demise and the anger he felt about not getting justice for her, the Duke revealed he turned to alcohol and substance abuse.

"I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

He continued, "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something."

Now, being a dad to Archie Harrison and a baby girl on the way, Prince Harry left that side of him. He has been in therapy for four years as he deals with his mental health and internal struggles.

