Actress Annie Korzen, dubbed as the "Queen of TikTok" recently went viral on the social media platform when she posted a video telling her viewers how Lady Gaga saved her friend's life in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the video, which was viewed and shared thousands of times around social media, Korzen was asked by the user named @zacariah9097 if she likes Lady Gaga.

The actress answered "I love Lady Gaga and I'll tell you a great story about her, I have a friend in Copenhagen who has a vintage shop." she said (watch the full video below)

"and at one point, he couldn't keep the store open and out of the blue, Lady Gaga and her entourage, they were in Copenhagen for a concert, they walked into his store." Annie added.

"they bought several thousands of dollars worth of stuff and then she, good sould that she is, she turned to him and she said 'do you want me to take a picture in front of the store?'"

Korzen said Lady Gaga posed outside her friend's store then the popstar posted it and it got picked up by local news papers and the owner got more customers than ever.

"she literally saved his man's life, what a kind and generous thing for her to do" she concluded.

Lady Gaga went to Copenhagen in 2012

Although Annie Korzen did not mention the name of the shop nor its owner in her TikTok video, Gaga did visit and shop in a local vintage store in Copenhagen in 2012.

During the run of her successful "Born This Way Ball Tour", the city was among the places she visited to perform.

According to a local Danish publication site B.T., Mother Monster biked around the streets of Copenhagen barefoot, then she stopped by in an exclusive vintage store named "Time's Up" in Krystalgade.

The owner, Jesper Richardy, told the website that the "Rain On Me" hitmaker was very down to earth and not hesitant to take pictures with fans. He added that Gaga has a "good taste" in fashion as she scouted for vintage Versace items in his store.

Richardy also mentioned that Leonard Cohen and Kanye West weyou among his famous customers following Gaga's visit.

Annie Korzen is an American actress known for her role as Doris at the popular sitcom show "Seinfeld"

