Judge Judy Sheindlin, popularly known for her long-running court series "Judge Judy", is speaking out before she completely departs from CBS.

Her pioneer show "Judge Judy" aired for over 25 years. She handled around 12,750 cases on the show, and was reportedly earning roughly $900,000 per episode.

Recently, she created another series with the same format titled "Hot Bench" which she stars alongside other judges such as Tanya Acker, Patricia Dimango, and Michael Corriero.

In an article published by Wall Street Journal, as reported by Fox News, the 78-year-old judge claims that her new series was mishandled by the media giant in September after the show was placed in CBS' secondary channels in favor of "The Drew Barrymore Show"

It was reported that Sheindlin's series has higher ratings compared to her replacement. Drewbarrymore's talk show only got 719,000 viewers while hers got 2.3 million viewers.

"You disrespected my creation, and you were wrong" the judge said. "Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place." she added before laughing.

Sheindlin also joked about her relationship with CBS by saying that she had a nice marriage and it's "going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce"

CBS releases a statement

CBS Media Ventures President Steve LoCasio had released a statement to the newspaper but did not directly addressed the "favoring" issue.

LoCasio stated that the media giant had a successful partnership with Sheindlin over the course of 25 years and it's been an honor for them to have her front the show.

"Judge Judy" to end next month, Sheindlin moves from TV to streaming services

Even though Sheindlin had a fair share of shenanigans while handling cases in her show, the courtroom series is set to end next month. The final episode of "Judge Judy" is scheduled to air on July 23.

This is not the last show of her, fans thought the emmy-award winning star is retiring but she's already working on a new show which is yet to be titled. The new series is expected to stream on IMDb TV, an online channel under Amazon Prime.

