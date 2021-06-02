A new memoir suggested that Marilyn Monroe died after someone murdered her.

Film producer Tony Oppedisano penned a new memoir about Frank Sinatra and his beliefs about Monroe's death.

Before Sinatra passed away in 1998, the late singer would reportedly recall about his wins, losses, and close friends, including Monroe. His close confidant and former manager now decided to out one of the bombshell truths he left about Monroe's death.

Through the memoir titled, "Sinatra and Me: In The Wee Small Hours," Oppedisano revealed that Sinatra believed that Monroe was instead murder. Due to the misleading investigations, the 82-year-old singer never really got over her death.

Per the author and film producer, Sinatra and Monroe remained close friends until her death on August 4, 1962. Years before that, the "All or Nothing At All" hitmaker saw The Blonde Bombshell as some too troubled and fragile. Because of these, he never thought of sleeping with her then walking away afterward.

This relationship allowed Sinatra to know what the world never knew about Monroe.

Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered?

In the same memoir, Oppedisano detailed what happened a week before Monroe's tragic death and the days followed.

According to the film producer, Monroe spent time with her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio at the Cal Neva Lodge near Lake Tahoe. The place was partially owned by Sinatra.

After the meet-up, she decided to release a statement about her decision to reconcile with DiMaggio. As the press conference's news spread, people alleged that the model would announce details about her relationships with former President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.

However, Monroe never had a plan on outing details about the Kennedys. Meanwhile, Sinatra believed that if his friend never announced the press conference, she could have lived for a longer time.

Sinatra's attorney Mickey Rudin then delivered the death news days after. There was a rumor about the involvement of Mob Boss Sam Giancana's men.

"She'd been murdered with a Nembutal suppository and Robert Kennedy or the Mob was involved," Sinatra said, per Oppedisano.

As Marilyn Monroe's death remains a mystery, Sinatra's close confidant said that his client still felt haunted by her death until he passed away.

Since the first investigation, authorities announced nothing but claims about Monroe's death due to barbiturate overdose in 1962. found her lying naked on her bed with her face down. She was also holding a phone in one hand while several empty bottles of medicines were found around her.

