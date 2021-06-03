Jennifer Lopez Talks About 'Love and Trust' In New IG Post -- Is It For Ben Affleck Amid Rumored Reunion?

Reunion rumors between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to intensify each day they're spotted together.

One thing that further fueled the speculation was J.Lo's recent post about "love" on Wednesday.

The mom-of-two celebrated the anniversary of her "On the 6" album and took to her social media to quote some of her words from one of her biggest hit songs, "If You Had My Love."

In the black and white picture, it can be seen that the "Hit On The Floor" hitmaker is gazing out of a window while her song plays in the background and the lyrics flash on the screen.

The lyrics that flashed were, "If you had my love and I gave you all my trust, would you comfort me?"

Jennifer Lopez's celebratory post comes after as she and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck spotted putting on a cozy display three days ago.

On Monday, photos obtained by Page Six saw Bennifer 2.0 were in West Hollywood with their arms wrapped around one another while waiting to be seated in the restaurant.

The former power couple is said to have rekindled their romance almost after 16 years since calling off their engagement in 2004, after dating in the summer of 2002.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 2021 Reunion: What's The Status?

According to an insider who spoke to People magazine, the rumored on-again couple are said to be working toward a future together, and their recent public outings seem to point to an increasingly serious renewed romance.

On Thursday, Ben Affleck was spotted leaving Jennifer Lopez's Bel Air home. The source revealed that she's spending more than enough time in Los Angeles for business reasons and wanted to have more time with her ex before heading back to Miami.

Per the insider, "They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami."

J.Lo and Affleck have been photographed not only in Los Angeles but also in Montana and Miami. With their national tour, the insider maintained that their relationship "is not a casual" one.

They even added that the rumored rekindled couple are "slowly starting to talk about the future."

The insider pressed, "They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

With news of the recent development in Bennifer 2021's relationship, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, the "Hustler" actress' former fiancé, was reportedly "shocked," as he believed he could reconcile with her.

A source told E! News, "He really thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect."

