Brad Pitt More Concerned About Children Than Angelina Jolie's 'Bitterness' Over Court Ruling

Brad Pitt is concentrating on his kids' well-being while his spat with ex Angelina Jolie continues on.

Brad Pitt won a long court battle against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, as a judge awarded him joint custody of his children with the actress. The battle continues however, because Jolie is said to be unsatisfied with the decision.

The judge already ruled in Pitt's favor, with Jolie requiring to share their underage kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

An insider revealed to Metro, "This decision was a significant development towards Brad finally having additional custody, but the process is still ongoing."

The insider added that aside from being on top of his kids' well being, the "Ocean's Eleven" actor also wants to have more time for each one of them.

"He has kept things private, and this decision only became public after a response for the other side was shared with the AP."

This comes after the allegations that the "Maleficent" actress is "bitterly disappointed" about the judge's ruling.

Private judge John Ouderkirk issued a temporary ruling on May 13 that give Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie joint custody of their five children, except for Maddox, who is already 19 years old.

A source revealed to Page Six, "Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids - and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this."

With the trial lasting for several months, including numerous witnesses like child experts, therapists, and people who have been with them and the kids, the judge's decision is demeed the best.

But the "Tomb Raider" star wasn't satisfied with the decision and believed that judge was siding with her ex-husband.

She previously criticized Ouderkirk over the legal proceedings, even went as far as to disqualify him from the case for not letting their kids speak on the hearings.

However, according to Pitt's lawyers, the hearings have been done moderately.

Angelina Jolie NOT Done With The Battle Against Brad Pitt

The Associated Press reported that Angelina Jolie also submitted a new filing that said Ouderkirk refused to hear her kids' input "as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate."

She even cited a California code that says a child older than 14 years should be allowed to testify if they want to.

In March, Angelina Jolie was allegedly prepared to prove that Brad Pitt abused her and their kids.

However, the "Ad Astra" star denied the claims.

A source told Page Six that the dad-of-six is "heartbroken" that his ex-wife "has gone that route."

"He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he's stopped drinking."

