Authorities and Paramedics responded to Jojo Siwa's star-studded pride party when a man possibly overdosed from drugs.

The "Dance Moms" star hosted a party in her mansion located in San Fernando Alley, Los Angeles that was attended by various celebrities.

According to E! News, a representative from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that they responded to a call around 8 P.M. about a medical emergency. The man in question, who was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, is approximately 30 years old but they never revealed his identity and condition.

In a different report, sources told TMZ that the man possibly overdosed on LSD while partying at Jojo's house, they also claimed that the guy arrived at the party already intoxicated, high, and in "pretty rough shape".

Police officers confirmed that arrests were not made as there was no crime committed.

Jojo Siwa's pride party

Siwa kicked off the first week of pride month by hosting a rainbow-themed party. The Nickelodeon star posted on Instagram stories several glimpse of her party that shows an inflatable house, bedazzled piano, candy buffet, and a whole lot more.

"we are having a pride party, it looks so fun over there, and the bounce house lights up when you jump over it, there is so much happening" Siwa said in a short clip.

Among the star-studded celebrities who attended the pride celebration are Tana Mongeau, Kory DeSoto, and Jojo's girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old reality TV star took to TikTok singing Lady Gaga's song "Born This Way". Fans speculated that this is her way of coming out.

Following the video, Jojo later posted a picture on Twitter wearing a t-shirt that says "Best Gay Cousin Ever" which was liked by 1.2 million people.

The star eventually came out as pansexual, meaning she's attracted to everyone regardless their gender identity or sexuality.

"I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life ... just like, my human is my human." Siwa told People.

Today, Jojo is in a relationship with Kylie Prew and has been posting photos and videos together countless of times around social media.

Jojo Siwa has not publicly commented about the "overdose" situation that happened in her party.

