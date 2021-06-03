Tom Cruise Tests Positive for COVID-19, Living His Worst Nightmare As He Self-Isolates While Filming

Tom Cruise is reportedly living another one of his worst nightmares.

The action star is "fuming" after cast and crew members on the set of his movie "Mission: Impossible 7" have tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to self-isolate this week.

According to The Sun, he was exposed while filming a nightclub scene with four dancers and ten production set workers who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old Scientologist was reportedly standing within meters of the crew, so he is required to monitor his symptoms and avoid contact with other people in the next few days.

The outlet's source said that there had been about 60 people that will be self-isolating in the next 14 days. Some of them are "close aides" of the actor.

They went on to add, "It's going to badly affect filming and they'll be playing catch-up when they finally come back."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the movie told Variety that "Mission: Impossible 7" will be stalled until June 14.

In a statement, they said, "We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission:: Impossible 7' until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing."

"We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

The upcoming "Mission: Impossible" franchise is due to be released next May, but it is unclear how long the latest setback will delay the movie.

However, some crew members reportedly don't mind the much-needed break.

Back in January, another insider told The Sun that "A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can."

They also claimed that Tom Cruise was "completely obsessed" with finally completing this film.

Per their insider, "He's the most determined person. It's impressive but a nightmare."

Tom Cruise Worst Nightmare Comes True

Five months ago, an audio of the "Top Gun" actor lashing out at workers on set for not socially distancing leaked online.

He was heard yelling, tearing his workers to pieces who broke the COVID-19 safety rules on the set of his movie, saying, "If I see you doing it again, you're f-----g gone!"

Cruise has been working endlessly behind the scenes of his movie to enforce strict social distancing rules during their filming on "Mission: Impossible 7."

At the time of his outburst, about 50 members were left stunned.

In October, Cruise also held crisis talks with the film director after 12 people on Italy set of his movie tested positive for COVID-19.

A few months later, he hired two cruise ships where the cast and crew could self-isolate, paying $676,000 personally, to force safety precautions.

