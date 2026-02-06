Alix Earle is candidly sharing how her breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios left her questioning herself.

The influencer, 25, confirmed in December 2025 that she and Berrios, 30, had ended their relationship after more than two years together.

In a recent TikTok post, Earle reflected on the emotional toll of the split and how it has affected her daily life.

"I was very sad," Earle said, recalling the first month after the breakup. "But I also was just, like, so fresh and high off emotions."

At the time, she had just finished filming "Dancing with the Stars," which ran from September through November, a period she describes as a "bubble" that brought her joy and a sense of confidence.

Earle explained that the sadness she experienced after the breakup made her second-guess her decision, but she is learning to accept it as part of her personal growth.

"Just because you're sad, doesn't mean that you made the wrong decision," she said. "I think that's been kind of hard to wrap my head around."

According to US Magazine, she added that these feelings are "growing pains" she is trying to get comfortable with.

The long-distance nature of their relationship also contributed to the split. Earle tearfully shared that she couldn't "be what Braxton needs," given his NFL commitments and her busy filming schedule.

She described feeling "comfortable to make maybe a scary decision" because she felt good with herself during her time on "DWTS," People reported.

"To have two things ripped away at once," she said, referring to both the show and her relationship, "I was like, 'Whoa!' "

Since the breakup, Earle has also struggled with motivation and confidence in her content creation. She admitted to feeling in a "funk" and second-guessing her posts.

"Every time I go to, like, post a video, I'm like, 'No, it sucks. I'm not doing it,' " she said. Despite this, she is eager to push forward and shared a sneak peek of her upcoming reality series on Netflix featuring her family.

Earle is embracing this new chapter while acknowledging the challenges of change.

"I think it's really easy to doubt yourself, especially when you're going through a change or even a change within yourself," she reflected. She also offered reassurance to others facing similar struggles: "You are not alone."