Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are drawing scrutiny from former staff and public relations professionals, who have described the couple's efforts to control their image as largely ineffective.

After reportedly cycling through 11 PR personnel in five years, one industry executive told NewsNation that both Harry and Meghan were difficult to manage, even calling them "delusional."

"Meghan wouldn't make eye contact with anyone other than the head [PR contact]," the source said. "The turnover was incredible."

On Harry, the executive added, "He is dumber than you could ever imagine. Like lacking basic math skills and not understanding how to calculate living expenses. Which, to be fair, the guy never had to, coming from unlimited funds his whole life."

The former PR worker further questioned the impact of the Sussexes' public efforts. "It was pointless work because there was no impact of the work, ya know?" they said. Meghan and Harry's current representative responded to the claims, telling NewsNation, "This story is not true."

Reports indicate Meghan's interpersonal challenges extend beyond PR.

In 2017, a handler reportedly requested a private table "for someone who is dating a prince," while Meghan remained "silent" and "aloof."

A separate incident involved Meghan allegedly being "very rude" to an undergardener at Windsor, prompting Queen Elizabeth II to reprimand her: "In this family, we don't speak to people like that."

A 2025 Vanity Fair profile described Meghan's behavior as shifting from "warm and effusive" to "cold and withholding" toward those she held responsible for missteps.

One source told the magazine, "She's constantly playing checkers ... when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves," while another added, "Undermining. It's talking behind your back. It's gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, 'Mean Girls' teenager."

Markle's professional setbacks this year have compounded scrutiny. Her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" was canceled, and her movie "Cookie Queens" was not picked up despite a first-look deal. Additional reports indicated that promotional products from her As Ever company were being distributed freely, undermining potential revenue.

Harry Considers Royal Return, Raising Tensions

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a part-time royal role in the U.K., but the idea is reportedly "absolutely horrified" Meghan. A source told Heat Magazine that Harry is "in a bad place" amid legal battles, financial concerns, and family tensions.

"Harry is likely to be consumed by worry and feeling overwhelmed and there's a growing feeling he's like the human equivalent of a house of cards," the source explained.

Meghan, meanwhile, "can't fathom why he'd want to go backwards when they're building this wonderful life together in California."

The source noted that while Harry is committed to philanthropic work, Meghan believes returning to the royal fold is unnecessary.

"They fought hard to pull themselves out of that environment and now he's romanticising it all over again, it's sickening for her," the insider said.

Tensions are reportedly heightened by a looming UK trip, ongoing disputes with Harry's brother, King Charles' health issues, limited social support in the U.S., and numerous legal challenges.

"It's no secret he's fed up and feeling trapped in Montecito, but ever since he started to stick up for himself with Meghan it's brought a heap of tension with her," the source added.