Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about her personal life and why marriage never worked for her after three divorces.

The longtime actress and "The View" cohost says she has learned that she is simply "not great at partnerships," and she is at peace with that truth.

In a new interview with Interview Magazine published on February 4, Goldberg, 70, spoke honestly about relationships and why she prefers being on her own.

"I'm not good at relationships because you have to think about other people," she said. Goldberg explained that her time and energy already go to her family and work.

"I have enough to think about with my daughter and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work."

Goldberg added that over the past 25 years, she realized not everyone is meant to be in long-term partnerships, US Magazine reported.

She said she does not want to live with anyone and feels comfortable living alone. "I don't want to live with anybody," she shared. "I have lots of people that I love, but I don't need them living with me."

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Her Three Marriages

The Oscar-winning star was first married to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, and they share a daughter, Alex Martin.

Goldberg later married cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and actor Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

Through her daughter, Goldberg is a grandmother and a great-grandmother, a role she values deeply.

According to Yahoo, Goldberg also spoke about the difference between being alone and feeling lonely. "Being lonely and being alone are two different things," she said.

She explained that society often makes people feel like something is wrong if they are single. In her view, that idea is unfair.

She believes it is okay to enjoy life without a partner and to make choices without having to please someone else.

She went on to say that some people are simply "not great at partnerships," and that honesty matters more than trying to fit into a traditional relationship.

Goldberg said many people enter relationships claiming they do not want to change their partner, even though change often happens anyway.

She would rather hear the truth upfront so both people can decide what they want.