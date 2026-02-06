Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was likely stalked for some time before her apparent abduction, according to a former CIA member and FBI special agent, as the search for the 84-year-old enters its fifth day.

Investigators say the case shows signs of careful planning, raising fears that the crime was targeted rather than random.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, said clues point to a prepared suspect.

During a press conference Thursday, authorities confirmed that no suspect DNA was found inside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

Walder said that detail stood out. "This is a person who is clearly suited up and gloved up," she explained, adding that even if Nancy was surprised in her sleep, it would be unusual for there to be no trace of a struggle at all, PageSix reported.

Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County said Nancy's doorbell camera went offline around 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

Walder believes the suspect may have known where the cameras were and how to disable them.

Based on the timeline, she estimated the person was at the home for about 45 minutes. "That doesn't always mean it's a family member," Walder said. "That could mean it's a stalker."

Savannah Guthrie made this plea for her mother’s return. This is absolutely gut-wrenching, and it is everyone’s worst nightmare who has an elderly loved one.



Lots of rumors floating around, but if I’m Savannah, I’m really looking sideways at some of these in-laws and at her… pic.twitter.com/2FSUajSgPw — Princella D. Smith (@princellasmith) February 5, 2026

Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Mom's Safe Return

Walder also noted that Nancy's personal information, including her address, was easy to find online, which she called a serious concern given Savannah Guthrie's high-profile career.

She suggested the suspect may have watched Nancy's daily routines. "I think they probably stalked her for some time and got a pattern of life," she said.

Law enforcement believes Nancy was taken from her home during the night. A trail of blood found outside the front door was confirmed to be hers.

Investigators are also reviewing possible ransom notes sent to media outlets, though officials have not confirmed their authenticity. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information.

As the investigation continues, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made a public plea for their mother's safe return.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the "Today" anchor asked for proof that her mother is alive.

"We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her," Savannah said.

She explained that her mother is in constant pain and needs daily medication to survive.

According to CNN, speaking directly to her mother, Savannah described Nancy as "our heart and our home," adding that her grandchildren adore her.

Experts say the video may be an attempt to open direct communication with whoever is responsible.