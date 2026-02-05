Serena Williams, a tennis legend, has gotten people talking on social media after posting pictures that show a big change in her body. Fans are both impressed and confused. Williams has been losing weight, and in her most recent posts, she looked slimmer, with toned abs and a softer overall appearance. According to the source, the change happened after she started taking the weight-loss drug Zepbound.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Williams took a selfie on February 2 in which she wore a gray tank top and shorts. Fans were surprised by how small she looked because they remembered her athletic build from her tennis career. One person said, "The old Serena is gone... damn," while another wrote, "Abs galore," pointing out her toned stomach.

Serena Williams shows off her incredible weight loss journey

Williams talked about how people reacted, saying that losing weight has made her more mobile and healthier overall.

"I just can do more. I'm more active. My joints don't hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster," she said. "I feel like I have a lot of energy and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it."

Fans have talked about the change in her appearance, with some saying they miss her old look.

"Nooooo put it back on! She was always body goals," one fan wrote, while another added, "Bro, wtf is happening!?!" A third chimed in with a supportive note, saying, "I miss the thickness but do what makes you feel healthy and confident."

Williams said that it was hard to lose weight naturally after having her daughters, Alexis Ohania Jr. in 2017 and Adira River in 2023.

"I did a lot of research on it. I was like, 'is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it," she told People last August.

Williams says that since getting Zepbound last summer, she has felt more energetic, active, and healthy. Her fans have seen the changes in a number of posts, such as a collage from February 3 that showed her in a rhinestone crop top and black skirt, with toned abs and loose skin.

Some people on social media were shocked by how much weight Williams had lost, but she said she was more focused on her health and confidence than what other people thought.

