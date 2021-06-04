Meghan Markle Pregnancy: Duchess Suffering Severe Conditions With Second Baby?

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing some complications with her second pregnancy.

In March, she and her husband, Prince Harry, revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that they were expecting a girl.

This comes two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, Archie Harrison.

According to an insider close to the Duchess of Sussex, her pregnancy is "not going as easily as her last" than the first.

The insider told In Touch magazine, "Meghan hasn't been sleeping, has a lot of nausea."

Because of Meghan's conditions, she reportedly had to cancel several professional obligations.

Representatives for the former "Suits" star didn't confirm if the report is accurate.

Meghan Markle Entertaining "Silent Birth?"

New Idea reported that the couple is also reportedly forgoing the traditional route of giving birth and are considering a "silent birth," similar to a Scientology practice.

The outlet's source revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to welcome their daughter to the most peaceful entrance to the world.

"There will be no doctors screaming 'push' at Meghan or anything like that."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle previously wrote about having a miscarriage.

In Nov. 2020, before getting pregnant with her daughter, she wrote an essay for the New York Times detailing her emotions when she suffered a miscarriage.

In the article, the 39-year-old mom wrote, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them would have suffered from a miscarriage."

The Duchess also spoke about how miscarriages continue to become taboo and hope that with her article, women who suffered from a loss of a baby should be open about talking to it and those around them.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Preparing Archie

In April, another insider told Life & Style that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend a lot of time with their first-born Archie before they officially become a family of four.

Additionally, their insider also said that the two-year-old couldn't wait to meet his baby sister.

Many people still don't know a lot about Archie, but per the outlet's source, he is becoming a "caring, bright, loving little boy" and "advanced" for his age.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Daughter Name

As of writing, it's still unclear what name the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be giving their daughter.

However, there have already been hints.

One of the reported favorites is Diana, Prince Harry's late mom. The couple may also honor the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. It's also possible that they will honor Queen Elizabeth II.

