Singer and former "One Direction" member Zayn Malik was seen in New York having a heated argument with a passer-by.

The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" hitmaker got into a brawl with a man while he was smoking a cigarette in Manhattan.

According to a source who told TMZ, Malik is outside a bar named Amsterdam Billiards Club in East Village. At around 2 AM, a group of men left Little Sister Lounge, the bar next to where Zayn's at, then the heated confrontation occurred. (Watch the video obtained by TMZ below)

The man who appears to be wearing a yellow bomber jacket can be seen provoking Zayn and initiating a fist fight.

Malik was also called a homophobic f-word slur by the man in the video.

Zayn, who was only wearing a white sweatpants and sneakers, can be heard screaming "who the f*ck are you?!". Although the heated confrontation almost ended in a fist fight, sources told TMZ that everything was all verbal and "no punches were ever thrown".

The "Pillow Talk" hitmaker was seen wearing a shirt while inside the bar but it's unclear if he took it off for the fight.

Authorities were not also called to respond.

Not the first time Zayn received a homophobic slur

In 2016, "Luxury" hitmaker Azealia Banks, notoriously known for fighting other celebrities online, called Zayn the f-word on Twitter. The fight started when Malik released his music video "Like I Would" where Azealia thinks the singer copied her style.

In a now-deleted post, the rapper wrote "Damn Zayn be mood boarding the f*ck out of me... I'm not mad about this though. Zayn is a cutie pie."

The rapper also called Zayn "curry-scented" pertaining to his Muslim background. Malik briefly responded by writing "@AZEALIABANKS why you been saying nasty things about me? I wasn't talking about you lol?"

Azealia was later on dropped by Born & Bread Festival as a performer because of the incident saying "We celebrate inclusivity and equality."

She was also suspended from the social media platform but later on apologized to the singer by saying "sincerest apologies to the world... I give my deepest apologies"

Zayn Malik nor his representatives had publicly addressed the recent fight that happened in Manhattan, New York.

