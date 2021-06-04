Amy Schumer 'Most Toxic Celebrity' of 2021? DJ Dubs Comedienne Her ‘Worst Interview’

Amy Schumer is dubbed as a renowned Australian radio host's "worst celebrity" interviewee. For those who are accustomed to Schumer being funny and loud, that's a confusing sentiment to hear.

Katie "Monty" Dimond shared the story on her show "The 3 pm Pick Up," how the comedienne was difficult to speak to because she would "shut down."

This was during Schumer's press tour for her 2015 movie "Trainwreck."

While Dimond thinks the movie was great, she said it was hard to get any good lines from the 40-year-old Hollywood actress when they sat down for a 15-minute interview.

She revealed, "I got time to warm her up, and we had a good chat but it was one of the hardest interviews I've ever, ever done."

The DJ added, "I walked away sweating. I felt like I had ran a marathon to try and get anything from her, she shut down."

Amy Schumer's 'Rude Behavior' Normal of Hollywood Artists?

Meanwhile, Dimond's co-host Kate Langbroek also shared her thoughts about the entire ordeal.

She claimed that many Hollywood stars do interviews like they do not want to be there, which can be offensive.

"It's like, nobody made you come and do the publicity. This was your idea," Langbroek said.

She also added how Amy Schumer in "Trainwreck" became her "breakthrough role."

However, Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" press tour in Australia made headlines a couple of years ago.

When she was in another interview with Australian radio hosts Matt Tilley, Jen Hall, one of the hosts, asked about the controversial outfits in the movie.

Tilley asked a question, "Do you have the word 'skanky' in America?" to which Schumer responded, obviously ticked off, "We do have that word. What made you think about your mom?"

As the interviewer tried to explain that they weren't trying to offend her, Schumer was already offended, saying, "Whatever you were trying to do, you are. That's a rude question."

Amy Schumer was also ticked off because Tilley "mansplained" the movie she wrote and starred in.

READ ALSO: Is Tom Cruise COVID-19 Positive? Actor Living His Worst Nightmare As He Self-Isolates While Filming

Amy Schumer's Comments on John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

News of Amy Schumer's "attitude" comes after the comedienne branded two other stars, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, are fake married for publicity.

She claimed in an IG post as she promoted Krasinki's movie "A Quiet Place II."

"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Krasinski responded, "Thank you, Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot!"

Schumer later deleted the post.

But people on social media don't like how rude the A-lister is with her comments.

One person said, "Amy Schumer is driving me crazy right now. She's using her Instagram posts about new movies to say rude things about the stars. She's really run out of jokes y'all."

Another said, "I am going to give you a piece of advice. Lots of shitty rude and disgusting trolls on Twitter. Not being one right now. But stating that when you openly attack the marriage of @johnkrasinski and Emily. Door is open for yours."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Talks About 'Love and Trust' In New IG Post -- Is It For Ben Affleck?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles