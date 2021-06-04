Cristiano Ronaldo Suspects Foul Play in Rape Case: Lawyers Used Underhand Tactics? [REPORT]

Cristiano Ronaldo is claiming that lawyers acting for his accuser illegally gave stolen documents to the cops.

Kathryn Mayorga is accusing the football player of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2009 during a night out. At the time, she was 25 years old.

However, Ronaldo denies the model's allegation.

UK Mirror reported that according to Ronaldo's legal team, Mayorga's attorney used underhand tactics. They alleged that Stovall and Associates didn't disclose the documents related to the police investigation, which was later leaked on the Football Leaks website.

Christiansen Trial Lawyers, Ronaldo's team, claimed that Stovall and Associates gave the hacked documents to the Las Vegas authorities so they could try to get the case reopened.

They further claimed that Mayorga's team approached the hackers for more documents and didn't disclose the information to the court.

Now, the Juventus F.C. team member and his lawyers filed an emergency motion calling for Stovall and Associates to be disqualified and the case to be dismissed, as well as another motion to seal the sensitive documents.

Per the federal court filing submitted last week, "No sanction less than dismissal will suffice."

"At a minimum, Stovall must be disqualified from acting as counsel in this matter."

A judge has stopped plans for Stovall to question witnesses under oath, which included Cristiano Ronaldo, and they're just waiting for a ruling whether the case should be dismissed or Mayorga's lawyers should be disqualified and punished.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case Revisited

Cristiano Ronaldo was only 24 years old when he went to Las Vegas on holiday with his two relatives.

Kathryn Mayorga worked in Rain nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort and revealed she met the footballer in the VIP area of the venue.

He then reportedly invited her and a friend to his penthouse suite so they could "enjoy the view of the Las Vegas strip."

The suite had a jacuzzi which Mayorga claimed she refused to get into because she didn't want to ruin her dress.

She then claimed Ronaldo offered her some clothes to wear and told her to change in the bathroom.

Per court documents, while she was changing, Ronaldo allegedly walked in and exposed himself before demanding her perform a sexual act.

Mayorga also said that she kissed him after refusing to have sex on the condition that he would let her go. She also reportedly yelled "No, no, no" as she refused Ronaldo's advances.

The following day, Mayorga reported the crime to the Las Vegas police but didn't name Ronaldo at first.

Cristiano Ronaldo Accuser Wants $80 Million in Damages

Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga is said to be asking for around €65 million in Compensation. [Mirror]



Kathryn Mayorga is asking for $25.5 million "pain and suffering," $25.5 million for "future pain and suffering," and "$25 million for punitive damages.

Her expenses reportedly racked up to $1.9 million, including the $1.5 million in legal fees.

This meant that the total of his expenses is $79.9 million, which is equivalent to almost two years of Cristiano Ronaldo's salary.

In 2010, Mayorga already accepted $375,000 as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement.

But three years ago, she once again filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas claiming she was "mentally incapacitated" when she agreed to it. Mayorga even went on to claim that she signed it under duress.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, her legal team demanded that the former Manchester United player be on Zoom and grill him about the matter.

They even reportedly have over 60 witnesses that want to testify about that night in Las Vegas.

