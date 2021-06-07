Caitlyn Jenner Will Hire Kim Kardashian For Critical Role Once She 'Becomes Governor'

Caitlyn Jenner might have a secret weapon in overturning Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Fox LA described Caitlyn Jenner as an "Olympian, reality TV Star, and transgender activist" in an article, after interviewing her about planning to challenge the current governor of California.

The host, Elex Michaelson, discussed Jenner's qualifications for office. Still, the main topic that stuck was if the reality star asked Kim Kardashian to give her legal advice and be her advisor during her campaign.

The multimillionaire businesswoman is known to have a background in California law and legal advocacy.

"I have not asked her [Kim Kardashian] to be involved in my campaign, but I guarantee you, as time goes on and I become Governor, I'm sure she'll have my ear," the former Olympian confidently reveals.

Jenner continues to praise her daughter by saying that the business mogul "has done an amazing job with criminal justice reform" and describes her expertise as "spot on."

Caitlyn Jenner Confesses Running For Office Is Harder Than Coming Out

Jenner shares her experience in announcing her intent in campaigning for the position of California governor.

The former Olympian was on an interview with "Fox 11 Los Angeles" when she explains how coming out as trans was more manageable than telling her family about the prospects of her candidacy.

Based on this article, the reality star joked that the idea of her becoming a Republican governor candidate was "tougher to sell" than becoming transgender.

"I've talked to all my family about running for governor, and to be honest with you, it was easier to come out as trans than as a Republican candidate for governor. It was a lot tougher to sell," Jenner answered when asked about Kim Kardashian's possible involvement.



Caitlyn Jenner's Reason For Going Into Politics: "I Am That Poster Child For Change"

Jenner points out "the decline of California" in the past years and claims to want to be an example of change.

When asked about choosing a potential politician to fill if a Senate vacancy would arise, Caitlyn states that she would pick "the best person qualified" regardless if they're a republican or democrat.

"I am that poster child for change, but I've seen a lot in my life, I've seen a lot, so I would pick the best-qualified person for the job," says the political activist.

