Lorde Releases New Album After 4 Years Of Hiatus, Fans Reactions Are Priceless [UPDATE]

This is not a drill! The New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde officially comes back with a new album coming in the year 2021, and here are the things we know about the release so far.

After an account on Twitter revealing she will release two new tracks without any source, Lorde follows up fans that she will release new music.

Although some might have already heard them, the hitmaker behind "Royals" posted a note on her website Monday, and Variety reports the message comes with a rather attention-grabbing derriere-forward photograph, possibly of the singer, taken from below.

As last week's rumors predicted, the track "Solar Power" will become the first singer she will be releasing soon. The photograph posted comes with a caption, "Arriving in 2021... patience is a virtue," nodding to the four years since the New Zealand-born singer released an album.

Lorde Promises New Music Coming And Fans Go Wild Of Excitement

As Vulture reported, it has been four years since Lorde's "Melodrama," an intimate coming-of-age record, with her songs called "Green Light," "Sober," and "Homemade Dynamite," which found her paired with pop mastermind Jack Antonoff.

The two have been planning to meet in native New Zealand, as well as in Los Angeles. "A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We're still working away - Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it'll take a while longer."

And finally, she came, which brought avid listeners of hers screaming online, waiting for a new album to arrive. Some of them are hilarious!

at first I wask like "lorde is coming back" as a joke BUT BRO it's not a joke anymore SOLAR POWER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/hYUCSPlf6f — aphrødite verstappen 𓆩♡̸𓆪 | ahs¹⁰ (@poetryofdark) June 7, 2021

Up until the writing of this article, Lorde has made the top spot of the Worldwide Trend List on Twitter, filled with tweets shaken after the announcement.

pic.twitter.com/I51KOs5xU2 — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) June 7, 2021

Lorde Appears On Primavera Sound Festival 2022 in Barcelona

Billboard made an article regarding Lorde as the main headline for Barcelona's music festival. After canceling 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, "Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival" will be back in June 2022.

The music festival will include the elusive singer among the 400 acts slated to perform across two weekends (June 2-4, June 9-11) in Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona.

