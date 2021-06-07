Kid Rock Under Fire For Shouting Homophobic Slur: History Of Problematic Remarks Revisited

Kid Rock is back at it again as he was caught on tape shouting a homophobic slur while performing in a bar.

First reported by TMZ, the rock-rapper was performing a show in FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee when he blurted out a homophobic slur after fan in front of him was recording using a phone.

"You f*cking f****ts with your iPhones out!" Kid Rock screamed while singing, "you can post this, you can post this d***k right now" he added. (Watch the video below obtained by TMZ)

According to the article published, prior to the show, securities of the bar had instructed show-goers to put down their phones while Kid is performing.

Short after the video circulated online, the singer received major backlash from Twitter fans.

"Ok, 60 yr old "Kid," I think you are an inbred, no-talent, free clinic regular, a*****e" a user posted. "When I heard Kid Rock made a homophobic comment, I got so mad I drove 12 hours to my parents house, went in the attic, found Kid Rock's latest cassette, and threw it out." another user tweeted.

Some users even sacrastically called him out "who could have seen this coming? What signs were there that this was possible? Who could have possibly predicted that Robert James "Kid Rock" Ritchie, purveyor of all things summer and gentrified, would be a bigot and do bigoted things!?!" one user posted.

Kid Rock's history of problematic remarks

This is not the first time Rock was slammed for his statements as he has a lot of it in the past.

In his 2017 concert in Michigan, the rock singer was labeled as "sexist" after he slammed single moms by saying "we should not reward these women who can't even take care of themselves but keep having kid after f***ing kid."

In 2019, the singer, who's intoxicated at the time, had made a pretty offensive remarks towards celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar, "they can suck my d**k sideways" he said while performing in his own bar in Nashville.

In the same year, he had also expressed his feelings through a distasteful tweet towards singer Taylor Swift. Kid Rock claims that Swift supports the democrats because she wants to star in films " it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl." he wrote.

