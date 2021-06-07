Safaree Samuels Rejects Pregnant Ex Erica Mena's BIGGEST Request, Sets His Own Divorce Terms

Safaree Samuels is not giving up his right to be the father to his children as he rejected the request of his estranged wife Erica Mena for physical primary custody.

Samuels hits back on their divorce as he laid down his own terms. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, he wants a joint legal custody that lets him have a say in parenting decisions.

He also has the right to visit his children at any time he wants if ever he's granted, Samuels wants his visitation to be "uninterrupted" as well as "consistent" because he believes that "this is in the best interest of the kids."

According to early reports, Erica Mena has requested to have an exclusive use of the house that they currently live in, today, Safaree has nothing against her request as he lets her live in their home as long as he is removed from any liability from the property through a refinancing of the mortgage.

Samuels also wants to retain both of their rights as owners of their individual vehicles as weill as their properties that they acquired while they're still together.

His final request is for the court to decide the child support obligations for the both of them.

Erica Mena divorces Safaree Samuels while pregnant

As we previously reported, Erica files from divorce from Safaree Samuels after almost two years of marriage.

Mena filed for divorce on May 21st at the Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. According to legal docs, the reason behind their split is their relationship described as "irretrivably broken" and there's "no hope in reconciliation"

The divorce issue came after her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, the reality TV star is expected to give birth next month.

The estranged couple is parent to their 1-year-old daughter Safire.

Split rumors began circulating months before she filed for divorce. Samuels had posted a photo in November saying that he's a "Bachelor" where he also tagged the divorce court. He later on apologize to Mena at the time.

Mena shares 14-year-old son named King Javien Conde with ex Raul Conde.

Both Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels appear on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" as well as New York.

The ex-couple has not publicly addressed their divorce.

