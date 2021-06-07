Jeff Bezos plans to take an extraordinary tour with his brother, Mark Bezos.

Bezos will step down as the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon on July 5 after years of blooming careers. But he will not leave his post blandly.

This week, Blue Origin confirmed that the world's richest man and his brother, Mark, will join the company's first-ever crewed flight on July 20. The scheduled date runs 15 days after Bezos officially resigns from the company.

On Monday, the 57 years old tech mogul shared his story on Instagram, saying that he always dreamed of traveling to space.

Once he successfully flies outside the Earth's atmosphere, he will set another record by being the first billionaire space tycoon to personally experience a space ride.

For what it's worth, his close competitor Elon Musk, who brainchild Space X, has not announced his plans to travel to space. Meanwhile, Richard Branson also has not thought of the same. However, his company Virgin Galactic plots to conduct flights to suborbital space to allow passengers to see more of the planet.

Bezos is set to break one space tradition with his first crewed flight. Compared to NASA astronauts, the billionaire and the other passengers will not need to take training to help them survive space travel.

Before the scheduled flight, Blue Origin already warns him and the passengers that they must be able to climb the stairs to reach the capsule. The rocket ship will not also make the adjustments for them if they feel like they need to go to the bathroom.

However, the company assured that Bezos and the passengers will not need to study the commands as they will be commanded by computers.

The Blue Origin and Its Rocket Ship

For years, Bezos has been supporting Blue Origin's crewed flight. The rocket ship, New Shepard, can accommodate six persons. The 59-foot rocket tear will travel at 60 miles above Earth and will only take around 11 minutes to reach space.

As early as May 2011, the company already announced its preparation on finding and selecting the first passengers of the New Shepard capsule.

The ticket prices remain unknown. However, Blue Origin reserves one of its seats to the winner of a month-long auction. The bid initially reached $2.8 million before reaching a whopping $3.2 million mark.

Blue Origin waited for two decades for its first crewed flight since its establishment in 2000. During that time, Bezos successfully became Time Magazine's Person of the Year. Amazon's $1 billion worth also helped him fund the company's rocket development.

Although he will leave the CEO post, he will remain in an executive chairman role and involve in Amazon. The head of Amazon Web Services, Andy Jassy, will be the new Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, his brother mark currently serves as the senior vice president of New York City charity, Robin Hood.

Apart from New Shepard, Blue Origin is also working on a rocket named New Glenn.

