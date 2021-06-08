Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Turkey Memes' From 2013 VMA’s Performance Gave Her Body Dysmorphia

Miley Cyrus' collaboration with Robin Thicke at the 2013 Video Music Awards spurred fans to create "Turkey Memes." It did more damage that haters would ever know.

Miley's legendary "We Can't Stop" performance was tainted by the internet, turning it into a meme because of the singer's chosen costume.

The costume consisted of a two-piece made out of latex and is the same color as the pop star.

Multiple took screenshots of the performance and reposted it on social media with captions that compare Miley to an uncooked turkey.

Miley Cyrus Suffers Body Dysmorphia Because of "Turkey Memes"

The singer revealed how the turkey memes started her body dysmorphia. The "Hannah Montana" star admitted that she stopped wearing skirts onstage after the VMAs.

"I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey on my outfit," she shares during one of her "Bright Minded: Live With Miley" episodes.

Cyrus described herself as "so skinny and so past." The singer confessed that the experience made her feel bad about herself and made her conscious about her body to the point that she did not wear a bikini for two years.

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her BIkini-Clad Body To Promote Concert in Milwaukee

After years of keeping it under wraps, Miley shows off her hot body, using it to get fan's attention about her Milwaukee concert. The celebrity posted a revealing photo on her Instagram and captioned it with "Made ya look. Now buy tickets to @summerfest."

According to Yahoo!, The singer also posted on her Instagram stories wearing the same bodysuit, giving her followers a complete image of her exposed backside.

The Instagram story included a short caption that pertains to the body-shamming she's been receiving, "Y'all scarred me w that turkey butt sh*t."

The starlet has apparently let the issue go and has moved on enough to joke about the hate comments about her body.

Miley Cyrus Headlines Concert With Chance The Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion

The Summerfest official website has long announced its official lineup for the September concert in Milwaukee.

The artists included on the list for headliners are The Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Zac Brown Band and Chris Stapleton.

The concert will last for three days, according to Rolling Stone.

