The "Bachelor" franchise will need to go on even without Chris Harrison as its main host.

After 19 years of hyping the viewers, Harrison left the romance show for good. But he reportedly scored an eight-digit parting deal.

In a report posted by Deadline, the now former-host will receive a "mid-range eight figure payoff" after staying with the franchise for nearly two decades. His exit also promised to continuously "shut him and his mouth."

ABC and Warner Horizon both confirmed Harrison's exit through a statement.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," the statement says, as quoted by TIME.

Why Did Chris Harrison Leave "Bachelorette"?

The exit came after he got involved in a racism controversy during his hosting stint. He took a hosting hiatus in February before deciding not to return any more.

For what it's worth, the 49-year-old TV host appeared in an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay, who became the first Black lead on "Bachelorette" in 2017.

During that time, Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell and her antebellum-themed party in 2018.

"Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," he asked Lindsay. The tone eventually sparked a major backlash and made people revisit more racism issues he committed.

In 2015, Harrison told NPR that they need to cast white lead after another since he aims to put on people who others want to watch.

Harrison Takes Exit Positively; Fans Slam Him In Return

Following the announcement, the former host chose to see the silver linings of the exit. He penned a positive message on his Instagram account, saying that he had an incredible run as the host of the long-time running show.

Instead of feeling down, he expressed how happy he feels to establish friendships with the contestants and staff.

Meanwhile, "Bachelor" fans celebrated his exit and the major plot twist in the franchise. Most internet users even called it good news.

However, some called out the network for giving Harrison the perks despite the issues he created. They also questioned the eight-figure payout which the former host reportedly does not deserve.

