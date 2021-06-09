Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Children Will Only Inherit Royal Titles Once THIS Happens

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will need to wait for the "right time" until their children, Archie and Lili, earn their respective royal titles.

Since Lili's birth on June 4, royal watchers have been asking whether the daughter will be called a princess. Her parents Meghan and Prince Harry famously renounced Archie's birthright title when he was born.

Now that the Sussexes already have two inheritors, it has been clarified that both Archie and Lili will be called Prince and Princess once Prince Charles becomes King.

The current royal guidelines prevent the Sussexes children from having royal titles since the great-grandchildren of the monarch are not considered princes or princesses. There is one exception though. The royal titles can be used by the children of the eldest son of Prince Charles.

This is the reason why the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, go by the royal titles - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie, Lili To Become Prince and Princess Soon?

The Cambridges' cousins will experience the same royal benefit soon after Prince Charles becomes King.

The royal family established the rule under King George V. In 1917, he released the Letters Patent which classifies who are eligible for the royal titles.

"The grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms," it says.

Meanwhile, the managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little previously shared the same sentiment to People. Per the editor, all the grandchildren of the ruler will have the right to use His or Her Royal Highness.

Still, he noted that he doubts Prince Harry and Meghan want that for their kids.

When Queen Elizabeth II gave the royal couple the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie scored the courtesy title of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan chose Archie Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

The Duchess of Sussex also alleged during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that someone said the monarchy did not want her first-born child to be called a prince or princess. She reportedly heard it during the last few months of her first pregnancy.

Even if she accepted it, Archie would not reportedly receive security.

