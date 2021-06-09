Actor Ernie Lively, popularly known for his role in "The Dukes of Hazzard", has passed away at the age of 74.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively died in Los Angeles because of cardiac complications, his family confirmed.

The actor, whose real name is Ernest Brown Jr., was raised by his parents, Beatrice Gray Walton and Ernest Wilson Brown Sr., in Baltimore, Maryland.

Before being a well-known producer and actor in Hollywood, he used to be an English professor and he also served as a lieutenant in Vietnam. Lively also became a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Besides acting, Lively is a well-respected mentor as he coached actors such as Brittany Murphy, Ian Bohen, Tamala Jones, and Kristy Swanson, to name a few.

READ NOW: Kanye West Takes 'New GF' Irina Shayk to a Place Special to Kim Kardashian, Ignores Ex-Wife's Brave Birthday Message

In his acting career that spans over five decades, he starred in numerous films such as "Shocker" (1989), "The Man in the Moon" (1991), "Mulholland Falls" (1996). He also starred in the two films of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" (2005 and 2008) alongside his daughter, actress Blake Lively.

Lively had also taken over the field of television by appearing in shows such as "That '70s Show", Disney's "The Suite Life of Zac & Cody", and "The X Files"

The actor had passed down his acting Legacy to his children as they are also known in showbizness. Besides Blake, his other children who pursued acting include Jason Lively, Eric Lively, Robyn Lively, and Lori Lively.

Fans react

After the news broke, a handful of users took to Twitter to send their regards to the actor's family.

It is with sadness that I report that Blake lively's father, Ernie Lively, has died at the age of 74.



My condolences to all of Lively's family and may God comfort everyone at this painful time. 💔 pic.twitter.com/cdXQ9aVR3f — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) June 9, 2021

"Blake I know what you are going thru. I just lost my mom on monday" one fan commented on Facebook. "Sorry for your Loss Prayers for your Family" another user added.

Massive heart attack in 2003

Prior to his death, Lively had suffered a "massive heart attack" back in 2003, People reported. Following the tragic health condition, it left only half his heart functioning, he also had a hard time walking.

In 2013, he underwent a retrograde gene therapy for his heart wherein his own stem cells were injected to repair the damage. He later on went to live for the next eight years where he spent most of his time with his grand children. "I haven't felt this good in years," he said at the time.

He was survived by his wife Elaine, sister Judith, two other children, and nine grandchildren.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Garner 'Approves' of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Dating, Getting Married One Day?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles