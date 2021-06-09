Kim Kardashian's 'Feelings' Toward Kanye West, Irina Shayk Romance Revealed

Kanye West and Irina Shayk just broke the internet.

With the couple's alleged relationship confirmed by several news outlets, a source spoke to E! News about how Kanye West's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian feels about his new rumored romance.

"Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina, and she doesn't mind at all."

Since it doesn't directly impact her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, she doesn't mind if Kanye West starts dating again.

Wondering if the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Irina may be running in the same circle, another source revealed that there's no awkwardness between Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian.

"Irina isn't friends with Kim at all. So there's no weirdness there."

Is Kim Kardashian Dating Anyone New?

Per an E! News source, the 40-year-old mom-of-four is not dating anyone at the moment but would want to find someone "down to earth and normal."

Unfortunately, she hasn't found anyone yet, but she would want to find the "right" person next time.

But the source confirmed that Kim Kardashian is not in a rush and is happy with how her life is going, despite being single.

Kanye West Enjoyed Taking Pictures of Irina Shayk In France

Kanye West and his new flame Irina Shayk has been spotted together in New Jersey on Wednesday after their reported romantic getaway to France.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the rapper and the model disembarked the private jet in New Jersey but didn't leave the airport together.

The pair were spotted in a 600-acre hotel near Provence this Week as they celebrated Kanye's birthday.

An insider confirmed to Page Six that the rumored couple has been dating for several weeks now.

"It's casual at the moment, but they are into each other."

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses who spoke to E! News described Kanye West and Irina Shayk to look "incredibly happy and relaxed."

The "Jesus Is King" rapper had also reportedly taken pictures of the Russian-born model "any chance he could" while Irina was said to be loved posing for.

Kanye even got into his creative side during his birthday vacation, per the eyewitness.

"He got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

People magazine confirmed that the dad-of-four and the Russian model have been seeing the past couple of weeks, but the two go way back.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago."

Before they were spotted on Kanye West's birthday vacation in France, the insider also confirmed they "hung out together in New York City."

Another insider also revealed that Irina is "very into" the "All of the Lights" rapper.

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France, and she happily accepted."

Though they are not "officially" dating, the insider said there is "an interest in both sides."

