Kanye West has just dropped the first piece from the Yeezy x Gap collaboration.

Back in June 2020, it was revealed that the Grammy-winning artist is collaborating with struggling American retailer Gap. Because of the pandemic, the company reportedly lost $1 billion in sales.With the surprise piece dropping on Kanye West's birthday, many fans were immediately excited about how much is it and where to buy it.

Not only were they surprised with how the first Yeezy x Gap item looks, but the price-point also doesn't scream Gap.

Kanye West Yeezy x Gap Blue Jacket

The first offering from the project is a blue jacket - a puffer jacket that has some billowy heft to it and is said to be made with recycled nylon material.

There's no zipper or button so the jacket. It doesn't also seem like it will protect the wearer from cold and keep them warm. Kanye West's blue jacket seems like it's just clearly for fashion.

He has even been seen sporting it, with many fans already theorizing that the jacket he wore days ago could be part of the Yeezy x Gap collaboration.

But the price of the said jacket? It retails for $200.

Fans Question Kanye West's Blue Jacket's Price

When their partnership was announced, a press release explained that Kanye West and Gap would be developing a "new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points."

On Twitter, fans have been asking, "What happened to make affordable pieces," as also promised in their press release.

According to other responses, because of Kanye West's ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, they joked that he needed to get back the money he spent on the divorce.

Other Twitter users are posting screenshots of blue items that they can "wear" for "a lot cheaper."

@thetoryjoe said, "You can buy the same thing online for cheap," posting a photo of a blue trash liner.

Another Twitter user agreed, "If you put a trash bag around your body, you will look the same."

Regardless of what many fans thought the collaboration would cost when they first announced their partnership, Gap may be a more affordable line, but Yeezy isn't.

And despite the mockery surrounding the controversial item, the Gap website crashed after over 50,000 users were there to check it out during the first 30 minutes of the launch, according to TMZ.

