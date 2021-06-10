Kanye West 'Pursued' Irina Shayk, 'Suitor Vibes' Similar To When He Courted Kim Kardashian?

And so the plot thickens. Now that the world knows Kanye West and Irina Shayk seem to be dating, and that Kim Kardashian still regard Kanye West as someone she would love for life, an insider said that West already had his attention caught by tthe model way back in 2010.

A source told Page Six that Kanye West started to really lay down his suitor intentions earlier this year, months before they were photographed together. But a check on the story revealed that the rapper was already eyeing her way back a decade ago.

"Kanye and Irina met up in the beginning of spring and had been in touch since, but they did not start regularly 'seeing each other' until a few weeks ago," the source revealed. "He pursued her," the source emphasized, lest there be rumors that Shayk is the one who has masterfully inserted herself into the man's life.

Obviously, it worked: West, 44, and Shayk, 35, were seen vacationing in Provence, France, on Tuesday, which was the singer's birthday.

Page Six subsequently reported that the two have been quietly dating for several weeks already.

"Kanye and Irina are seeing each other. It's casual at the moment, but they are into each other," an insider revealed a day after all the photoes were exposed. "It's been going on for a few weeks now," the insider added.

On Wednesday, both returned to the US after being in France. Both were spotted to be disembarking at a New Jersey airport, although they did not leave together.

Kanye West Eyeing Irina Shayk Since 2010

Although West only pursued Shayk this year - following an announcement of his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian around February, the model is reportedly already on his radar as early as 11 years ago.

At the time, it was the height of his singing career. He cast the then-relatively unknown and yet promising model in his music video for "Power" in 2010. In 2012, she was able to walk in his runway show during Paris Fashion Week as the singer suddenly shifted towards being a fashion entrepreneur.

But then, Kanye was not married to Kim yet anyway. HIs pursuing of Shayk however, if true, is reminiscent of how he pursued Kim Kardashian. It does appear that if Kanye truly wants something, or someone, he can go all out.

"I met him, I think, in 2002 or 2003," Kardashian once revealed to Ryan Seacrest during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" 10th anniversary special. "He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I'd see him a few times. He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."

Once he was able to get ahold of her, he whisked her to Paris (a coincidence?) and their relationship blossomed from there. The two tied the knot after over 10 years after they met - in 2014. Could Irina be a new wife prospect given this pattern?

