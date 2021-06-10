Jameela Jamil finally accepted a notable role on the upcoming series, "She-Hulk."

The future of Marvel Studios continues to expand with the coming of the newest phases. This time, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the newest development on "She-Hulk."

This week, the news outlet confirmed that Jamil, who rose to fame on NBC's "The Good Place," scored the main villain role. The news came after the Giant Freakin Robot reported the possibility as early as last month.

Though Marvel Studios has not released any confirmation at that time, The Illuminerdi disclosed that the 35-year-old actress will play the role of villainous Titania.

Who is Titania?

Initially, Jamil's character received the codename of Lucy. She is being referred to as "a glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side."

However, in the comics' version, Mary McPherran goes by the villain name Titania after gaining superhuman strength and durability like a Titan. Doctor Doom experimented on her and her friend, Marsha Rosenberg, using alien technology.

From there, Titania began fighting for Doctor Doom against She-Hulk. In the past versions, the villain already joined different teams including the Femizons, Frightful Four, and the Masters of Evil.

In one part, she used a Power Gem in pursuit of defeating She-Hulk but failed in the end.

With this original history, it remains unknown how Marvel Studios was able to make the character a social media influencer. But receiving a controversial role as a human means that she may be a nemesis of Jennifer Walters all along.

"She-Hulk" Cast, Details

With the coming of Jamil, the upcoming series now has notable cast members.

Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will return as Hulk and Abomination respectively. Meanwhile, Tatiana Maslany will play the titular superhero role.

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Amelia) and Ginger Gonzaga (Jennifer Walter's best friend) will also join the team. Meanwhile, Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will direct the series while Jessica Gao will be responsible for the scripts as the head writer.

"She-Hulk" is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2022 and will follow the story of Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters. She gained Hulk's power after undergoing a blood transfusion from him like how she did in the comics.

