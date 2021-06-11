Amanda Kloots Reflects on Biggest Regret After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots shared the most significant regret she started to carry ever since Nick Cordero passed away.

Kloots will mark the first death anniversary of Cordero next month, and she still lives in the memory of him until now. Before celebrating her husband's life, she appeared in an interview where she talked about the grief and regrets about their life together.

On Thursday, New York Times published its one-on-one interview with the TV personality about her upcoming memoir "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero."

The talk led Kloots to confess that she was not a good wife to Cordero, and it became the biggest regret in her life.

Kloots' Biggest Regret After Losing Nick Cordero

According to the 39-year-old "The Talk" host, she did not support her husband enough and his desire to continue his music career. Instead of pursuing what he wants and moving to Los Angeles, the late musician focused on acting.

"I did not understand any of it. I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me. I wasn't supportive," she said.

When they got married in 2017, they started their family in New York, where Kloots taught fitness classes. Instead of moving to Los Angeles, they had to stay in that city to allow Cordero to explore his desired career.

The dancer added that they even fought about the move for a year. The quarrel continued until she realized that she needed to compromise.

After agreeing to move, they stayed in the guest house of Cordero's best friend, Zack Braff. Unfortunately, his dreams became short-lived soon after the pandemic hit, and he contracted the virus.

Nick Cordero's COVID-19 Journey

Cordero immediately suffered from complications due to the virus that he immediately needed to receive a leg amputation surgery.

On April 23, Kloots gave their followers about Cordero's health status and how he was required to lose his right leg.

"Right now, we're in a bit of a waiting game," she said. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news." He then spent months inside the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being heavily sedated.

In the end, his body failed to respond to the treatments and eventually succumbed to the virus.

