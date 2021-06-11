'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathway' Fans Beg Simulcast Not to Throw Film in 'Netflix Jail'

"Netflix Geeked" released the most awaited "Gundam" trailer on their Twitter account, and fans are split in half.

"Netflix Geeked" is the streaming platform's virtual fan-facing event wherein avid-anime watchers can get updates and first-reveals of upcoming series and in-the-work movie projects.

The most recent announcement includes the trailer for "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway," which they captioned with "The next entry in the Gundam series is coming." The film will be the last installment to the Gundam franchise, according to Game Spot.

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming.



Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

However, fans are on the fence about the Gundam Series as they expressed their opinions under Netflix Geeked's tweet. One Twitter user shared their frustration by commenting, "Oh god, please do not throw this in Netflix Jail like the rest of the anime you put out. Simulcast, for gods sake!"

Oh god, please do not throw this in Netflix Jail like the rest of the anime you put out. Simulcast for gods sake! — Spindash (Greg) (@Spindash54) June 10, 2021

Other comments include fans hyping the release and getting excited to watch the upcoming live-action version, a separate entity from the animated movie.

Netflix's 'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway' To Premiere On July 1

Netflix is gearing up for the exclusive airing of "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway," as the delayed-release is finally given an official date for streaming.

Hypebeast reports that "Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway" will be the first out of three films adapted from the novel "Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash."

"30 years after I wrote those novels, they are finally being adapted into a film. As the author, I am so happy," the creator of the Gundam series confesses his feelings of excitement and pride for his work,

The original schedule for release was set for July 2020 but was delayed due to the emergency COVID-19 situation that occurred in Japan.

Avid Gundam fans can stream the film on Netflix beginning June 11 in Japan and July 1 for the rest of the world.

"Netflix Geeked" Invests in Japanese Comics

"Netflix Geeked" has been updating anime fans about new releases for four consecutive days for their anime-centered projects.

According to this article, the releases include Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Shaman King, Godzilla: SIngular Point, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

More movies and series are set to be shown, and titles include "Exception" by Hirotaka Adachi or better known as Otsuichi, Bright: Samurai Soul directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, and "Make My Day," which is still in development.

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix.



On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

