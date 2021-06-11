Queen Abdication Can Cause Kate MIddleton To Lose 'Duchess of Cambridge' Title - Here's Why

People have gotten so used to referring to Kate Middleton as the Duchess of Cambridge, some are shocked to find out that she's going to lose the title soon.

But it is not going to happen the way they think it would.

Instead, losing her title is quite natural as the palace changes ranks.

Kate Middleton would lose the title of Duchess of Cambridge in the near future - as the ranks of the royal family are altered along with the changes that is going to happen in the line of succession.

The title had been hers for over 10 years after marrying Prince William in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and it's time to retire it, and be called something else since his husband, the Duke of Cambridge, is now second in the line of the throne.

The mother-of-three has been known by the British public as a duchess since her marriage to Prince William, and has performed her duties in line holding this high-ranking title.

It All Depends on What The Queen Will Do

The report about this possible losing of the Duchess title came after rumours swirled in some royal circles that the Queen may make Prince Charles Regent, which can spur a lot of significant changes in the line of succession.

If the rumors proved true, then Kate can gain not just one, but two titles down the road, as Kent Live reported.

Recent Royal events, not all of which are happy ones, incuding the passing of the late Prince Philip and Prince Charles' preparation for the throne put questions regarding the future of the monarchy on people's minds.

While there had now been a total of 26 princes of Wales in history, Prince Charles has been the longest-serving one. He's also the longest-serving heir apparent, given Queen Elizabeth having the longest reign as the monarch to date.

If the Queen dies, abdicated, or stepped down, and Prince Charles does take the throne from Queen Elizabeth, Prince William will soon become the newest Prince of Wales. As his wife, Kate Middleton becomes the Princess of Wales, and no longer Duchess of Cambridge.

That's the title formerly held by the beloved Princess Diana, whose life ended in a tragedy. The title was turned down by Camilla Duchess of Cornwall out of respect.

When the throne passes to Prince William one day, and since Kate doesn't have any royal blood herself, she will become the Queen consort.

